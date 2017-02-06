Enumclaw dairy farm moves milk through heavy snow

A dairy cow at the Krainicks' farm in Enumclaw. (Photo: KING)

Snow isn't just a challenge for those of use with opposable thumbs forced to drive in it. Dairy cows in Enumclaw had to move one kind of white stuff through the other, more fluffy stuff.

"We haven't had this much snow, people have told me, in 15 years. We get a few inches here and there. This much is pretty unusual," said LeAnn Krainick.

Krainick and her husband own two separate dairy farm properties in Enumclaw with a total of about 1,200 cows milked three times a day.

Their farm got more than a foot of snow, and on Monday afternoon, it was still coming down hard.

"We had a guy who couldn't get to work this morning, so I had to milk cows. It's not a big deal. Our ladies always come first," she said.

They move 70 tons of food per day for the cows. They also have to make sure the ladies are milked on schedule to avoid serious illness.

"When a cow doesn't get milked she can develop mastitis, which is an utter infection," Krainick said. "Just like humans, it provides a lot of discomfort. They'll go off feed and it spirals from there."

The Krainicks started plowing their streets around 3 a.m. Milk has to make it from their farm to a processor within 48 hours or it spoils.

Snow also makes it more difficult to deal with manure. In order to avoid it leeching into nearby waterways, farm crews worked extra hours to collect it and move it to compost piles.

The cows didn't seem to notice much of a difference.

"Animal welfare is of utmost importance, so [we] need to make sure their day is just as it would be on a 70-degree day," Krainick said.

