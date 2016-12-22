Endangered orca found dead off Canadian coast

(Photo: Graham Moore)

BRITISH COLUMBIA - A third southern resident orca from Washington has been found dead off the Coast of British Columbia, according to CTV News.

J34 was found about 40 miles from Vancouver on Monday. The 18-year-old male orca was described as a 22-foot-long whale in the prime of his life.

An initial necropsy from the Canadian Department of Fisheries and Oceans showed the orca suffered blunt force trauma to the head. This could mean the orca was hit by a vessel, a department spokesperson told CTV News.

The cause of death has not been confirmed, as several tests take months to get back from results.

At least two other animals in the endangered group died this year, a 23-year-old female named J28 in October and a male named L95 in April.

Copyright 2016 KING