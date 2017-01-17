Emojis rate food safety at King County restaurants

The Department of Public Health will unveil the final design for their new window food rating signs.

SEATTLE - Food safety is getting a 21st-century upgrade. Restaurants in King County are set to receive new food safety rating signs.

Signs will now be displayed in front windows, easily accessible to everyday diners.

The current rating system is only available through an online records system. Three factors will determine the updated rating system: the trend of food practices over time, the scale of performance, and rating on a curve.

The Department of Public Health will announce the final design late Tuesday morning. A total of six different sign designs were proposed and voted on by community members.

Signs will include information in Amharic, Cantonese, English, Korean, Mandarin, Spanish, Somali, and Vietnamese.

The four food safety ratings are:

Needs to Improve: The restaurant was either closed by Public Health – Seattle & King County within the last year or the restaurant needed multiple return inspections to fix food safety practices.

Okay: The restaurant has had MANY red critical violations over the last four inspections.

Good: The restaurant has had SOME red critical violations over the last four inspections.

Excellent: The restaurant has had No or Few red critical violations over the last four inspections.

