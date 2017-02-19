Elderly woman killed, 2nd person attacked at home in Snohomish County

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

SNOHOMISH, Wash. -- An elderly woman was found dead and another female injured at a home in east Snohomish County on Sunday.

Snohomish County sheriff's detectives were investigating the homicide in the 12000 block of 212th St. SE near Echo Lake.

The assaulted female was able to identify her attacker as someone known to her. The suspect is believed to be a man doing on-site construction work at the home. Detectives have not confirmed his identity yet and the suspect remains at large. A search for the suspect remains active.

The female victim was taken to a hospital. Neither she nor the deceased woman have been identified.

212 St. SE is a dead-end street and now closed for the investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KING