Edmonds to examine problematic railroad crossing

Since December, at least three cars have gotten stuck on the railroad tracks at the BNSF Crossing at Dayton Street in Edmonds. (Photo: KING)

EDMONDS, Wash. – The City of Edmonds is investigating a problematic railroad crossing after a third incident came to light of a driver getting stuck on the tracks.

Betsy Hay was headed to the senior center in Edmonds one night in January when instead of turning left at the railroad tracks along the city's waterfront, she turned left onto the tracks and got stuck.

"It was quite frightening," Hay said.

Frightening because a freight train was bearing down on Hay.

"That was kind of scary, because it just kept coming up these tracks," she said. "I had gotten out, but I thought I'd lose my car."

The train stopped only about 50 yards from Hay’s Prius.

"There were a lot of bystanders that came by," she said. "Many of them said they had seen this happen before, many times."

This is at least the third incident at the BNSF crossing at Dayton Street since December. In each case, drivers have accidentally turned onto the tracks, apparently thinking they were lanes for cars. In each case, trains were approaching.

"It looked to me like it's the northbound lane," said Hay. "It can be very confusing, especially in the dark."

Two engineers from the City of Edmonds met with Hay Tuesday to hear her story first-hand, at KING 5’s request.

"We will be looking into this and reaching out to the railroad," said City Engineer Rob English. "There may be something the railroad can do in their right of way that would help this."

Adding insult to near injury, Hay’s insurance agency received a bill from the BNSF for more than $1,100 for an inspection of the tracks and the cost of the hour-long delay to the train.

She just hopes this is the last trouble on these tracks.

"Something really horrible could happen here," Hay said. "There could be a tragic accident."

