Edmonds man arrested for death of roommate

EDMONDS, Wash. - A 62-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night in connection to the death of his roommate earlier this week.

Edmonds Police responded to a 911 call for suspicious circumstances Monday evening and found a 45-year-old woman deceased at their residence on 236th Street Southwest.

The man was at the home when officers responded and cooperated at the start of the investigation.

When the Snohomish County Medical Examiner completed the autopsy on Wednesday, they determined the woman had trauma "that was not consistent with a natural or accidental death."

These new details gave officers enough evidence to return to the home Wednesday night and arrest the man.

