East Bellevue council fights PSE power line plan

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- The East Bellevue Community Council is asking city leaders to help pay for its battle against Puget Sound Energy over a power line plan. City council members will take up the request on Tuesday, but is expected to reject the request.

EBCC is funded through the city of Bellevue.

The EBCC and PSE have been in a legal battle for several years. Recently, PSE won a reversal of an earlier Superior Court decision, potentially clearing the way for the project.

"We're looking for $7,000," explained EBCC chairman Bill Capron, "Our constituents want us to take it to the next level, the State Supreme Court. I don't know what success we would have there."

PSE plans to connect two substations with a 115 kv power line, mainly along 148th Ave SE. That arterial is considered an 'urban boulevard' by the EBCC. The utility hopes to improve reliability by looping lines to the substations.

The proposal would destroy hundreds of trees to make way for the power line.

PSE was unavailable Sunday, but in a post on its site, said it was "grateful" for the recent State Appeals Court ruling.

