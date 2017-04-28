Drug take back and shredding events this Saturday

Keeping unused and old medication in the house can be dangerous, and this Saturday is an opportunity to safely dispose of it, as well as shred personal documents.

Saint Luke's is teaming up with local law enforcement Saturday for a prescription drug take back and shredding event. It will take place at these five locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Meridian St. Luke's Hospital

Fruitland St. Luke's Clinic and Police Department

Boise - Ada County Sheriff's Office

Garden City - Fred Meyer on Chinden Blvd.

Weiser Memorial Hospital and Police Department

The event aims to raise awareness about the dangers of keeping old and unused medicine around.

Nationwide, one out of 10 middle school students have taken medication that doesn't belong to them, and research shows they are getting it from their parents or grandparents medicine cabinets.

It's happening here in the Treasure Valley too.

Kendall Nagy with the Meridian Police Department says common prescription medications being abused by kids and teenagers are opiods, such as painkillers and stimulants used to treat ADHD.

“Not only do we see youth sharing prescription meds that are not prescribed to each other, but we also see adults sharing, they’re using prescription meds with youth as well, so it’s not just a problem we see with youth to youth, but youth to adult too,” said Nagy.

At the last St. Luke's drug take back event in October, more than 21 boxes, or 571 pounds of prescription drugs were dropped off.

You can also bring up to five boxes of personal documents to those locations to be shredded for free.

KTVB