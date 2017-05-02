Dozens of road construction projects in Nampa this summer

As the weather continues to warm, construction season will soon be in full force.

“It’s going to be a record year in Nampa for construction and Canyon County,” says Nampa engineer Tom Points.

There are 54 construction projects scheduled this summer, amounting to a whopping $18 million.

And 22 of those will be major roadway projects paid for by the City of Nampa, Nampa Highway District and the Idaho Transportation Department.

“Our big mobility project this year will be the partnership with ITD at Karcher, we will remove that bottleneck so people can get across, there will be another southbound lane,” adds Points.

Another major project will be repaving the 7-mile stretch from Franklin Boulevard in Nampa to Franklin Road in Caldwell, with construction occurring over four different weekends that are still to be determined.

Engineers say pedestrian safety is also a priority.

Pedestrian crossing improvements will be made on 12th Avenue and a new multi-use pathway will be replacing the existing sidewalk on the Nampa High School side of Lake Lowell.

“Our infrastructure projects we highlight safety for our motorists and pedestrians, around schools especially,” says assistant city engineer Jeff Barnes.

Construction on Idaho Center Boulevard and Cherry Road is already underway.

“We are rebuilding a road that really needs it, then we are going to add 5-foot-wide shoulders for pedestrian access for students from CWI and local citizen pedestrian access,” says Barnes.

A list of detours and all construction projects will be listed can be found here.

“We will be in construction all the way through the fall, and now the weather is getting better and snow is melted so it’s time to get started,” says Points.

KTVB