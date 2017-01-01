Dozens brave frigid weather for Polar Bear Challenge

BOISE - Dozens of hardy people braved frigid temperatures at Lucky Peak on Sunday morning to take part in the annual Polar Bear Challenge. It's a New Year's Day tradition that raises money for Make-A-Wish Idaho.
With temperatures in the single digits Sunday morning, taking a plunge in the frozen water of Lucky Peak Reservoir is not for the faint of heart.
But at photojournalist Troy Colson found out, for those who participated, a few minutes of discomfort was well worth it.
