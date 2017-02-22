DNA law change could help solve Tacoma crimes
A Tacoma detective and a local family are trying to change state law to help solve the brutal killings of two young girls in the South Sound: Jennifer Bastian and Michela Welch. The change in law could help bring closure to families.
wsts2 6:47 PM. PST February 22, 2017
More Stories
-
Widespread power outages impact thousandsJan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m.
-
Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to helpJan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m.
-
What the Seahawks are saying about Golden TateJan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.