Distracted drivers beware, new law in the works

A new proposal being considered by Washington State lawmakers aims to strengthen distracted driving laws.

The bill, sponsored by State Rep. Jessyn Farrell, D-Seattle, and Sen. Ann Rivers, R-La Center, would further clarify the existing law which makes it illegal to text while driving. It proposes making it illegal to even touch your phone.

"We need to stigmatize driving while under the influence of electronics", said Farrell. "It's about making a cultural shift, and I think we need to see how a first step like this bill actually changes behavior."

Under her proposal, the fines would also be increased from $124 to $350, and the second violation would be reported to your insurance company.

New research suggests even controlling your phone for two seconds while driving is enough to distract you from being safe behind the wheel. The National Safety Council reports a 9% increase in distracted driving deaths in 2015.

