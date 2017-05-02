Dietrich school officials want black teen abuse lawsuit dismissed

Dietrich High School (Photo: KTVB)

DIETRICH, Idaho - Attorneys for a southern Idaho school district are asking a judge to dismiss a $10 million civil lawsuit involving a black football player who says he was sexually assaulted by three teammates in 2015.

The Times-News reports that the Dietrich School District made the request last week in federal court.

The school, coaches and other defendants listed in the victim's federal lawsuit have maintained they weren't aware of any abuse allegations or racial taunts. However, when the rape was reported, the school launched an investigation.

Meanwhile, the victim's family says the school failed to prevent bullying and attacks despite many of the incidents happening in front of school officials.

Lee Schlender, the victim's attorney, says he remains confident the case will go to trial.

Associated Press