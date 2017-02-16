Deputies unable to verify reports of drug-laced candy at Kingston Middle School

Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images (Photo: Phil Walter, Custom)

KINGSTON (Kitsap Sun)— The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office has not been able to substantiate reports that a Kingston Middle School student might have given drug-laced candy to others at the school, spokesman Sgt. Ken Dickinson said Thursday.

Principal Craig Barry sent an email to parents Thursday morning about a "safety concern" that was under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

At the end of the school day Tuesday, administrators got word of suspicious behavior and found a student in possession of a vape device, vape oil and a "potentially banned, illegal substance," Barry said.

Wednesday morning, the school turned over to the Sheriff's Office a vial of a white powdery substance that school officials said had been tested and shown positive for amphetamines. An administrator and security guard tested the substance with a testing kit they had on hand, according to North Kitsap School District spokeswoman Jenn Markaryan. The Sheriff's Office is running tests on the substance.

According to Barry's email, new concerns were raised Wednesday through the investigation about the possible distribution of "an amphetamine-like substance" on soft, rainbow-colored candy, which reportedly occurred Monday.

"There was that claim, but we haven't been able to substantiate that," Dickinson said.

A sheriff's deputy was at the school Thursday following up on the reports.

Students who might have had contact with the student and the candy were interviewed and their parents were notified, Barry said. The school is unaware of reports of students with adverse effects requiring medical attention, Barry said.

"We understand that this sort of news can be unsettling for parents, students and staff, and want you to know that safety is our first priority," Barry said.

The student in question is "not attending school pending outcome of the investigation," according to the email.

Dickinson said drug-laced candy does not appear to be a widespread issue in Kitsap schools.

"Obviously it's a concern if somebody is handing out candy that's laced with narcotics," Dickinson said. "But is it a problem we see in schools? Not that I'm aware."

Parents or students with information are asked to contact Barry or Assistant Principal Jacqueline Finckler at the school.

