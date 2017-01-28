Protesters walk through Portland International Airport (Photo: Art Edwards)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A group of protesters gathered at Portland International Airport to protest President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

About a dozen people initially showed up outside the terminal at 3 p.m. with signs and voicing concerns over the president's refugee ban.

About a dozen people protesting at PDX. Concerned about new immigration policies. pic.twitter.com/Ns5WEZRARu — Art Edwards (@artedwardskgw) January 28, 2017

The number of demonstrators increased as they marched through the terminal chanting, "No ban, no wall. America is for us all."

Protest at PDX growing walking through terminal chanting "no ban no wall America is for us all" pic.twitter.com/w5WF1Qmnvc — Art Edwards (@artedwardskgw) January 28, 2017

President Trump's executive order banning legal U.S. residents and visa-holders from seven Mulsim-majority nations from entering the United States for at least 90 days has sparked protests at airports throughout the United States.

A Portland spokesperson for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said no immigrants had been detained at PDX as of Saturday afternoon. The Port of Portland also said they were not aware of anyone being detained.

The demonstration at PDX briefly disrupted TriMet MAX red line service for about 45 minutes.

Several protests unfolded at different times throughout Portland, including a march to promote racial justice and equality. Another was to protest the North Dakota Access Pipeline.

KGW