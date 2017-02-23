Democrats, Republicans agree: Beer needs a break

MOUNT VERNON -- Most small brewers will tell you, when you're starting out, it's a struggle to not go in the tank.

"It is very competitive," said Mike Armstrong, of Mount Vernon's Farmstrong Brewing.

With some 352 breweries now operating in Washington, the state is awash in beer. With so many brewers vying for tap handles and shelf space, it can be a struggle to stay afloat.

Farmstrong is just a year and a half old.

"As far as turning a profit, we didn't the first year," said Armstrong. "We all knew we wouldn't, but we're on the rise."

The piling on of taxes is a constant burden for brewers. About 40 percent of what you pay for a beer is tax, much of it passed on by producers.

But now, Congresswoman Susan DelBene (WA-01) is co-sponsoring a bill that would cut the federal excise tax on a barrel of beer in half for small brewers.

The Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform act would lower the tax from $7.00 per barrel to $3.50. The break would also apply to small vintners, cider makers and distillers.

Farmstrong co-owner Todd Owsley said the move would save his brewery about $8,000 per year.

"That money could be used to generate more jobs, increase the pay of the current jobs, expand the brewery and make the business stronger for the employees who do work there," says Owsley.

The cut would be important in Washington where employers now have to pay a higher minimum wage.

Owsley said it would help stabilize prices for beer drinkers, as well.

"If we pay more in taxes that cost eventually gets moved on down the line to the consumer," he said. "We like to have a product that everyone can afford to have."

The bill has strong bi-partisan support and is currently in the House Ways and Means Committee, where it awaits a hearing.

A spokesman for Rep. DelBene said she is hoping to get the bill rolled into a larger tax reform package.

