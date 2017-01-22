Curtis High School students perform at Inaugural festival

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Music students from Curtis High School in University Place won the highest award in every category they performed in at the Presidential Inaugural Heritage Festival.

The students gave their final performances Sunday morning at the festival in Alexandria, Virginia.

The band's director, Randy Qualls, says he chose to take kids on this trip because he wanted them to experience the historic nature of the Inauguration.

The band and orchestra won in the following categories:

Oustanding Sax: Ben Huff

Outstanding Violin: Jiun Lee

Band: Gold

Orchestra: Gold

Judge's High Score Award: Orhcestra, Band and Jazz

Sweepstakes.

