Crews working to clear avalanche from Idaho 21

Crews work to clear snow from avalanche along Idaho 21 between Lowman and Stanley. (Photo: ITD)

BOISE - Transportation department crews are working to clear snow and debris from a section of Idaho 21, two days after a large avalanche covered the road, ITD said on Wednesday.

The department posted photos of the slide on Twitter Wednesday morning, saying the snow is 40 feet deep and "several hundred feet long across the road."

Efforts to clear snow/debris from SH-21 between Lowman and Stanley continue. Snow is 40' deep and several hundred feet long across the road. pic.twitter.com/ByOpM0fazY — ITD (@IdahoITD) February 8, 2017

The avalanche happened on Monday along a stretch of Highway 21, known as "Avalanche Alley" because of the prevalence of slides in the area during the winter months.

RELATED: Rising temperatures, rain prompt flood warnings

On Wednesday, ITD said a 28-mile section of the road between Grandjean and Elk Meadows Creek Road will remain closed "until further notice" due to the risk of avalanches.

Loading... Crews work to clear snow from avalanche along Idaho 21 between Lowman and Stanley. ITD

Crews work to clear snow from avalanche along Idaho 21 between Lowman and Stanley. ITD

An ITD employee assesses an avalanche along Idaho 21 between Lowman and Stanley. ITD

An ITD employee assesses an avalanche along Idaho 21 between Lowman and Stanley. ITD





of Autoplay Pause Show Thumbnails Show Captions

Copyright 2016 KTVB