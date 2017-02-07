Crews continue to clean up snow in Western Washington

Crews clear a snowy walk on the Eastside. (Photo: KING)

The snow has stopped falling, but plenty of people are still dealing with the messy aftermath.

“Parts of it are shoveled. Parts of it are not. You can kind of tell which businesses care about their surroundings,” Matthew Otto of Shoreline said while walking to the bus.

Belgian hitchhiker Daan Langmans says he started his journey in New York City four days ago. He made it to Issaquah today, but has no ride in sight.

“It's hard. People are not so very nice, so they don't want to pick me up,” Langmans said, explaining it’s only a matter of time before he slips. “Not yet, but I think maybe in an hour or so I think I will fall.”

It isn't any easier for the crews working around the clock.

“I almost fell myself just getting out of my car where we had plowed at headquarters station,” Eastside Fire & Rescue’s Steve Westlake said.



Eastside Fire & Rescue has received 130 emergency calls in the last two days. Forty-seven of those have been weather-related.

“In the last 30 hours, we've ran three times the number of calls as we normally would. Most of those calls were when snow was heavy and tree branches coming down,” Westlake said.

Westlake stresses the importance of checking rooftops, especially flat roofs and carports, for ice dams before rains come.

“Outside the drain we have heavy ice and down to the roof there’s probably about three inches of snow,” Westlake said, explaining heavy, wet snow can weight up to 25 pounds per square foot. “Just the weight itself building into a corner can build up like a bathtub. And potentially you could have a collapse below you.”





Copyright 2017 KING