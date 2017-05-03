Crews battle house fire in Kuna

Fire on King Road (Photo: Adam Worthington/KTVB)

KUNA -- No one was hurt when a home in Kuna caught fire early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters say they blaze started at about 4:10 a.m. at a white house on King Road, just off of Cloverdale Road.

The family inside was able to escape safely.

By the time fire crews arrived, flames were visible coming from the home. Although the majority of the fire is out, firefighters are still working to vent the smoke from the house and and put out any remaining hot spots.

Boise Fire, Meridian Fire and Kuna Fire crews are worked together to extinguish the blaze. Firefighters are using saws to cut through the roof to make sure there are no lingering spots of fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Fire officials say they will begin their investigation after the flames are completely out.

