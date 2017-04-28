Crash victim reflects on school bus rollover: 'It flipped three times'

It's been more than a week since a school bus full of students rolled over on its way to a track meet.

Jennifer Santamaria, a 7th-grader at Carey School, was on that bus.

"The bus flipped over and it probably flipped like three times and then we landed," Jennifer said.

Officials with Idaho State Police say the driver, Richard Mecham, may have fallen asleep shortly before the crash. Jennifer says her coach tried to wake him up.

"I thought he was going to be able to wake up and nothing would happen, but he wouldn't wake up," said Jennifer. "All I heard was windows cracking open and the noise of the bus and everybody screaming."

She says while the bus was rolling over, she flew from her seat, hit the window and ended up stuck under the seat.

"When I was looking at my arm I thought I was going to lose it," said Jennifer.

Her mother, Yered Martinez, was home when she found out her daughter had been in an accident.



"I thought where is my daughter, I just want to see my daughter," Yered said.

When she got there, Jennifer had already been airlifted to a hospital in Pocatello, two hours away. When Yered was an hour away from the hospital she got a call from a nurse.

"That was one hour but for me that was a long time, longer than one hour," said Yered.

She knew Jennifer was injured but didn't know how bad it was.

"When I saw her I just said I love you Mami, I love you," said Yered. "Be strong and everything is going to be okay."

Jennifer got 15 staples and 15 stitches in her right arm. She was one of five students who were airlifted and officials on scene say the fact that everyone survived and no one suffered life-threatening injuries was a miracle.

Officials with Idaho State Police say charges against Mecham are pending.

