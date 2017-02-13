Diono car seat. (Photo: KING)

KIRKLAND, Wash. – A recent rollover car crash in Kirkland is highlighting the importance of properly installed car seats.

Genevieve Buckmiller and her son, Roen, were able to walk away from a January 21 wreck.

"I woke up when the car was upside down," said 4-year-old Roen.

Buckmiller was on Interstate 405 near exit 17. She had just finished having dinner with family, and she says she was on her way home, traveling the speed limit from Bellevue to Kirkland with the radio off, because Roen was asleep in his car seat.

"I felt this huge impact on the back driver's side corner of the car," said Buckmiller.

A vehicle hit her Subaru, then sped away, causing Buckmiller to veer out of control, spin then roll. Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson says the crash happened before 6:30 p.m., and witnesses describe a dark-colored sedan fleeing the scene.

"My window was completely shattered, so someone was able to unbuckle me and pull me out of the window. Then another gentleman came and was able to crawl and unbuckle him (Roen), and get him out and carry him to me," said Buckmiller. "I'm still wanting to find those people. I just want to let them know they made such a difference."

She also gives credit to the car seat, a Diono radian rXT. She visited the experts at Diono's Sumner office on Monday to replace Roen's car seat.

Allana Pinkerton, a global safety advocate for Diono, stresses the importance of properly installing car seats.

"The seat is a lot like a race car seat. It has a five-point harness, it has absorbing material," said Pinkerton. "That's probably why Roen came out okay in that rollover collision."

In Washington state you can look up local, certified child passenger safety technicians near you to double check your car seat.

http://www.800bucklup.org/carseat/inspections.asp

Investigators are still seeking information in the January 21 hit and run. Contact WSP with any details about the rollover crash.

