Semi and sugar beet crash on I-84 near milepost 28. Photo: LaRae Grace Findling (Photo: Chavez, Lisa)

CALDWELL -- A major crash in Caldwell is blocking lanes on both sides of Interstate 84 Tuesday.

The wreck happened at about 12 p.m. near Exit 27 to Centennial Boulevard.

Idaho State Police say a semi and a sugar beet truck were headed east when they crashed into the middle concrete barrier, breaking it and pushing it into the westbound side of the interstate.

One westbound lane and one eastbound lane are blocked.

It's not clear whether anyone was hurt in the crash.

Traffic is moving slowly in the area, and drivers should plan for delays or take another route.

