Couple dead in Washington Co. shooting; no danger to public

TIGARD, Ore. -- A couple living in a Bull Mountain home was found dead in what authorities called an apparent homicide-suicide early Thursday morning. There is no danger to the public, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Family members were concerned that they had not heard from Lisa R. Malone, 48, and Leonard J. Foster, 48, for some time, said Det. Robert Rookhuyzen.

"The family members went to the location and entered the three-story home. From the ground floor, they spoke with Ms. Malone and Mr. Foster, who were upstairs," Rookhuyzen said. "The family members then heard what they believed to be a single gunshot, but thought it could have been from a TV. After the gunshot, Ms. Malone and Mr. Foster both told the family members they were fine and did not wish to speak with them."

Family then called 911 and reported hearing more gunfire, which sounded muffled. They left the home.

Responding deputies spoke with neighbors who did not hear any gunfire, but said the porch light was turned off after family members left the home.

While calls into the home went unanswered, deputies saw lights inside the home being turned off. But they determined they did not have probable cause to enter the home.

Family members who went back into the home around 1 a.m. found the couple dead.

The couple had lived at the home for over a year. There were no prior calls to the home for domestic violence calls.

Anyone with information was asked to contact detectives at 503-846-2500.



