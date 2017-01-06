Winning numbers for Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle announced

Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle logo (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - The Idaho Lottery announced the winning numbers of its popular $1,000,000 Raffle on KTVB Thursday night.

The $1,000,000 winning number is:

0 6 5 2 3 6



In addition to the top prize, the Lottery also announced the two $10,000 prize winning numbers from this year’s game. They are:



0 4 9 7 2 4

0 8 7 7 2 7

Check for all winning numbers here.

Now in its 10th year, the Lottery sold all of its 250,000 available tickets by late December.

“As an Idaho-only game, the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle continues to be one of our most popular and fastest selling games of the year," said said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director. "This year’s $1,000,000 Raffle was packed with more prizes than ever before including the $1,000 instant win feature for every 25,000th ticket purchased."

The Lottery urges everyone holding winning raffle tickets to sign the back and keep them in a safe place until claiming their prize at the Idaho Lottery offices in Boise.

This year's raffle generated over $800,000 in dividend revenue to benefit Idaho Public Schools and the Permanent Building Fund.

