Man kept $250K lottery ticket in glove box for months

Matthew Chinchinian likes to buy lottery tickets, but sometimes it takes a while for him to actually check them to see if he’s won anything.

The Clarkston, Washington man admits he bought a ticket for the Idaho Lottery’s scratch game Cash Money Blowout, but then he drove around with it in his truck for months.

“I don’t play a lot, but when I do, I usually buy a few tickets, from both Washington and Idaho, and I just keep them in the glove box of my truck. I eventually play them,” said Chinchinian. “I probably bought this ticket about three months ago.”

He finally got around to scratching the ticket last week. Turns out it was worth $250,000.

“In my stack in the truck, it was the first ticket, right on top,” added Chinchinian. “I really couldn’t believe it when I saw it was the big winner. This is really exciting.”

Meanwhile, since the winner had not come forward, other lottery players were making inquiries where they could find the remaining Cash Money Blowout tickets. The game was 99.89% sold out before the final winning ticket arrived in Boise with only 18 packs of tickets available for sale.

The winning ticket was purchased at Nez Perce Express in Lewiston.

