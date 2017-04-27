NWCN
Close

Leavenworth Vacation Package Sweepstakes

KGW 2:48 PM. PDT April 27, 2017

Enter today for a chance to win a trip for two to the charming Bavarian themed destination of Leavenworth, WA!

You and your guest will stay at the Alpen Rose Inn and get to experience a rafting trip from Wildwater River Guides.  Plus, enjoy dinner at Visconti’s Restaurant, and a gift certificate to Munchen Haus. Enter daily for your chance to win. 

Ages 18+ are eligible to enter. 1 entry per day Monday, May 1st – Sunday, May 7th.

 

Enter here

See official rules

KGW


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories