Win the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home!

BOISE -- Tickets go on sale Friday, April 7 for the 12th annual Boise St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.

The 2017 Dream Home is a 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath house, with an estimated value of $480,00. It's being built in The Preserve at Heron River in Star, ID and will feature a main level master suite, connectivity from master walk-in closet to laundry room to mud room entrance, a large 3-car garage, and a media room with a surprise children's play area all within approximately 2,700 square ft.

Individuals who reserve tickets by Friday, April 7 will be eligible to win Boise State University football club seats in the Stueckle Sky Center and an autographed helmet. Get a ticket by May 5 to be eligible to win a couples ski package, courtesy of Bogus Basin and Hilton Garden Inn®. Get tickets by June 2 to be eligible to win a $2,500 Albertsons gift card.

Tickets are $100 each. Get them here or call (800) 537-8939.

KTVB is a proud sponsor of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway which benefits the lifesaving work of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, one of the world's premier pediatric cancer research centers.

Berkeley Building Company will construct the home again this year.

The Dream Home grand prize winner will be drawn on Sunday, June 18, but that's not the only prize.

Register for free when you tour the house for a chance to win a $10,000 shopping spree at Mor Furniture For Less.

OTHER PRIZES

A $1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of All My Sons Moving & Storage

Brizo® Artesso® Articulating Kitchen Faucet with SmartTouch® Technology in stainless steel

Dry cleaning and laundry for a year, courtesy of Green Leaf Cleaners

Coffee and yogurt for a year, courtesy of Lucky Perk Coffee and TCBY®

Personal home design service and a $500 gift card to T.J.Maxx®, courtesy of Jac's Home Staging

Two months of group personal training for two, courtesy of Meridian Adventure Boot Camp

Frozen yogurt for a year, courtesy of Menchie's Frozen Yogurt

Unlimited yoga for a year, courtesy of Boise Hot Yoga

OPEN HOUSE

The house will be open for tours every weekend April 29 - June 11 on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

The home is located in The Preserve at Heron River at 9634 West Twisted Vine Drive in Star.

Directions:

From North Eagle Road, turn left onto Hwy 44

Turn left onto Plummer and then left onto Havenset Street

Turn right on West Twisted Vine Drive and the house will be on the right

ABOUT ST. JUDE

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other deadly diseases.

St. Jude has the world's best survival rates for the most aggressive childhood cancers, and treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to 80 percent since they opened more than 50 years ago.

St. Jude is working to drive the overall survival rate for childhood cancer to 90 percent in the next decade.

St. Jude freely shares the breakthroughs we make, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children.

Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food ��� because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

