Lunch for Literacy supports Learning Lab's 25 years of adults and family literacy programs

BOISE--The 2017 Lunch for Literacy will be held Friday, February 3rd at the Boise Centre. This year’s luncheon will feature guest Steven Rowley, author of “Lilly and the Octopus.” The Washington Post put the novel on its list of “Notable Fiction in 2016.”

By your support, you can help those who want to improve their reading, writing, and math to earn their GED and those who want to improve their English language skills.

In addition to the guest author, a real-life inspirational story will be shared by a Learning Lab student.

A silent auction of books, gift baskets, and more begins at 11:00 am. The lunch begins at 11:30 am. For more information click here.

