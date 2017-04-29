Grand Opening held for St. Jude Dream Home

STAR - The 2017 St. Jude Dream Home is open to the public.

It is located at 9634 W. Twisted Vine Drive in The Preserve at Heron River in Star.

The ribbon-cutting for the fully furnished three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom home took place Saturday morning.

The estimated value of the house, built by Berkeley Building Company, is $480,000.

It is the grand prize for the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. The drawing for that and other prizes will take place on Sunday, June 18.

Tickets for the giveaway are being sold for $100 each, with proceeds going to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. More details are here.

Open house tours will take place Saturdays and Sundays through June 11. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

KTVB