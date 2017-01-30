2017 Race for the Cure Early Bird Registration

BOISE - The Boise Komen Race for the Cure will be held Saturday, May 13 at Albertsons Headquarters – 250 E. Parkcenter Blvd. Secure your spot early and take advantage of the Early Bird Registration price. Between February 1 and 28, you can register for the Boise Komen Race for the Cure for a discounted rate of just $19.

Consider donating an additional $19 when registering February 1-28 in celebration of the 19th Boise Race for the Cure and your name will be entered into a drawing for a pair of new running shoes from Shu’s Idaho Running Company.

KTVB invites you to join its 7’s Pink Peacocks team. All team members will receive a fun participation gift. To register for the 7’s Pink Peacocks team, click here.

Where the money goes:

75% of net funds raised stay local to provide screening mammogram, diagnostics, patients assistance and breast health education programs to those who are uninsured or underinsured living in Idaho and Montana. To date, Komen Idaho Montana has invested over $7 million back into our local community for breast health programs.

