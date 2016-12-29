Commissioner Novick talks gas tax start, street fixes

Commissioner Steve Novick on Thursday.

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Outgoing commissioner in charge of transportation Steve Novick announced some big repaving and traffic safety projects coming for 2017. Voters said yes to the gas tax last May, and so starting in the new year you will pay 10 cents more per gallon at the pump. TThe tax will expire in four years, unless commissioners seek to extend it.

“We're going to be seeing sections of street repaved on outer Foster Road and outer Halsey,” said outgoing Commissioner Steve Novick, at his final news briefing on Thursday.

Most would agree pothole patching is a long way from kind of overhaul required for hundreds of miles of Portland's crumbling roadways. The “Fixing our Streets” program the gas tax supports is all mapped out on PBOT's website, including projects completed this past fall, and the ones for 2017.



Projects so far have been smaller base repair jobs, complete redo's on bad spots. They include the bus stop at Southeast Milwaukie and Ramona. It is concrete now, to replace the asphalt the buses have sunk over the years.



The gas tax for streets is a big win for Novick and others looking to fix Portland's ailing streets. Some would argue the commissioner used all his political capital to get people to commit to it. Novick lost his reelection bid this fall.



“I'm the first sitting commissioner in 24 years to lose reelection but I'm also the first commissioner in 30 years to get a dedicated source of funding for street repair and safety and I'd rather not have to make that trade but if I had to make that trade this is what I'd choose,” said Novick.

The gas tax and a related heavy vehicle tax will raise about $80 million dollars over four years. Studies show hundreds of millions are needed to make things a lot better. The city will be pushing the state to come up with a big transportation funding package to help.



