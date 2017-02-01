Cold weather, icy conditions keeping kids indoors during recess

Students at Cecil Andrus Elementary School enjoyed a Zumba dance party in their class since they weren't allowed to go outdoors during recess Wednesday. (Photo: KTVB)

Many elementary schools in the Treasure Valley seem to have encountered another problem.

All this snow, combined with the cold weather, has caused many playgrounds to freeze and become icy. It’s forcing many students to stay inside for recess.

KTVB contacted about a dozen elementary schools Wednesday, many of which have had a number of indoor recesses this winter because of the cold temperatures and icy conditions.

"Once they get here to our school we have to think about where can they be on campus, where they're safe, and what point do we say ‘oh we're not going to play outside because too much cold, too much snow, too much ice equals indoor recess,'" Cecil Andrus Elementary Principal Peggy Ellis said.

West Ada School District policy is if the temperature is under 20 degrees, including wind chill, the students must stay inside. However, it's up to the principal to determine if the playground and outside is too icy and dangerous for kids.

"When I saw kids coming in and they had a slide or a bump and we really monitor that on a regular basis. The nurse and I had a discussion and we really watched kids go in and out." Ellis said.

Ellis says they've had nearly 20 indoor recess schools days this year, compared to just two last year. It's caused many teachers and staff to try and improvise. One way is through a Zumba indoor dance party.

"Make sure to keep their energy for learning up, but not feel so tired because they're able to get those wiggles out," she said.

Ellis says kids will also walk the halls, watch movies, or play board games, but says it's important they let loose of some energy to help them learn.

"We never separate fun from learning from fun, getting those wiggles out. We want kids to have fun all the time, but be able to be serious and prepared for learning," Ellis said.

When will kids be able to go outside for recess? Ellis says she looks at that on an hour-by-hour basis.

"I make the call three times a day. Before school, before the first recess, before the lunch recess, and usually if it's nice at the lunch recess, they're OK at the last recess, but I do it three times a day," Ellis said.

KTVB