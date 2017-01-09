While Western Washington saw warmer, more normal Northwest weather Sunday and Monday, it won't last long. Another storm moving in overnight Monday will bring freezing temperatures and snow to the lowlands.

The cold front that moved through Sunday night dropped snow levels back down to 1,500 feet and highs Monday will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. However, we are between storms and should only see a few showers Monday afternoon and evening.

Another storm system will move up from the south after midnight Monday. This low will spread increasing precipitation into the South Sound after about 2-3 a.m. Tuesday. Snow levels will be near the surface for a mix of rain and snow most areas from Seattle southward. The farther south you go, the better the chance of seeing snow stick.

The University of Washington high-resolution model says we could see a trace-1" of wet snow around Seattle and several inches around Olympia and farther south between 4 a.m. and noon.

As the front moves off to the east, we should see the precipitation end by early afternoon, and temperatures will rise above freezing in most places for some melting. Skies should begin to clear overnight Tuesday, which may give us some icy roads for Wednesday morning when temperatures drop back into the 20s.

For the remainder of the week, storms should remain well south of Puget Sound, giving us sunshine but initially cold temperatures with highs Wednesday and Thursday only in the 30s and overnight lows through Friday mostly in the 20s. Temperatures should be moderate Friday and Saturday before a weak storm moves in from the north for some rain showers with highs in the 40s.

Right now, it appears Western Washington should have a more normal weather pattern next week with more rain and highs in the 40s.

