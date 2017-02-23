Coeur d'Alene doctor faces new charges connected to wife's drug conspiracy

Handcuffs. (Photo: Custom)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho --- A Coeur d’Alene doctor faces new charges connected to a Las Vegas drug ring that his wife, a stripper and beauty salon owner, apparently piloted.

Dr. Stanley Toelle, 61, had already been charged with conspiracy to money launder in the case, and now faces eight more specific money laundering counts, and two counts of filing a false tax return.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Traci Whelan explained the 11 new charges supercede what Toelle was originally charged with in April of last year.

The government can always supercede indictments,” she said. “Sometimes the government will not charge all possible charges in an initial indictment for all sorts of reasons.”

Toelle and his wife, Loren Toelle, apparently lived in different locations throughout their 10 year marriage, with him in Coeur d’Alene and her in Las Vegas near her adult children.

In April of 2015, she wrote on Facebook she was building an “empire” for her family with her Vegas Stylz salon. Federal prosecutors said that empire was built on drug sales.

Court records show narcotics were sold in Las Vegas, Coeur d’Alene, Missoula and parts of North Dakota.

Toelle has maintained his innocence in the entire operation – writing he was not aware of his wife’s illegal business in an alibi statement. His wife corroborated his alibi last year, when she signed a statement in U.S. District Court that said he was in the dark about her drug ring. Some of her adult children and other family members also faced charges. A total of 11 people faced charges for the drug ring.

Whelan said Toelle’s trial is still set for May 1, but they were waiting on an order from the court because there was a motion to continue that. She said if the case goes to trial, it will likely be sometime this summer.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

