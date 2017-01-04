Coast Guard searches for missing kayaker

Photo: Coast Guard. (Photo: Cartmill, Elise, KING)

ALLYN, Wash. – The Coast Guard is searching North Bay for a kayaker who went missing Tuesday.

Andrew W. Aldredge, 31, was last seen at 11:45 p.m. in a yellow kayak, reportedly traveling about 300 yards to his car from a vessel anchored at North Bay.

North Bay is located in Case Inlet in South Puget Sound.

The Coast Guard learned of the man’s disappearance Wednesday about 1:30 a.m. Crews found a yellow kayak with a paddle in the vicinity about 9:30 a.m., although it’s not clear if it’s Aldredge’s kayak.

Aldredge was wearing dark green Carhardt gear and no life jacket.

Anyone with information about the disappearance should contact the Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound Command Center at 206-217-6001.

