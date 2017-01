A goose flew alongside a car near Orofino.

OROFINO, Idaho -- An Orofino woman captured an amazing video of a goose flying alongside her car.

The video was taken on January 21 by Jennae Spencer. Spencer was driving on Highway 12 between Red Heart Ridge and Peck.

The passenger played along with the good and pretends the bird is on a leash. From the looks of it, it the goose does not seem to mind!

