Classes canceled at New Meadows school after flooding, power outage

NEW MEADOWS - Flooding and a power outage at Meadows Valley School have prompted officials to cancel classes on Monday.

The extent of damage to the school is not known at this point, but the flooding is believed to have been caused by melting snow on the roof.

A parent who contacted KTVB said a group of volunteers are organizing, and plan to gather at the school at 9 a.m. Monday morning to help clear snow and ice from on and around the school.

The parent added that water, coffee and snacks will be available on-site for volunteers.

Copyright 2016 KTVB