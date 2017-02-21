OREGON CITY, Ore. — Authorities say three young people died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in a rural community southeast of Portland.
Clackamas County sheriff's Sgt. Brian Jensen identified the victims as 16-year-old Curtis Sowell of Oregon City, 21-year-old Brenna Collacchi of Clackamas and 21-year-old Drew Noble of Cove in Eastern Oregon.
He says investigators believe excessive speed might have caused Saturday's crash in Damascus. The investigation remains active.
