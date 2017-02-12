Civil war strands 12 Yemeni students in Washington

An effort is underway to help 24 Yemen exchange students stranded in the U.S. since 2014, when a civil war broke out in their country. Twelve of the students now live in Washington state. (Photo: KING)

EDMONDS, Wash. -- An effort is underway to help 24 Yemen exchange students who have been stranded in the U.S. since 2014, when a civil war broke out in their country. Twelve of the students now live in Washington state.



Their situation has nothing to do with President Trump's immigration order. Their problem had begun years before the president was elected. But the current political climate isn't making them feel any better about their situation.



Abdulaziz Malek, 19, is one of those students. He’s currently attending Edmonds Community College, but his future is uncertain.

“We don't know” is how Malek describes his life right now. Malek left Yemen in September of 2014 to attend high school in Florida as part of an exchange program.



“I thought I would be gone for 10 months,” said Malek.



Three years later Malek is still in the U.S. The State Department has worked with Malek and the other students, extending their exchange student visas, helping them enroll in other study programs. But in June, they’ve been told their State Department support is running out, and they need to find an alternative way to stay legally in America.



“And we can't go home,” said Malek.



Malek left behind a large extended family in Yemen as well as his parents, two brothers and a sister.



“When I talk to my family, they tell me that they are good but I know they are not good. They just want to comfort me,” said Malek.



What keeps the 19-year-old going his school at Edmonds Community College and Pete Lawson and Kirsten Smith, his so-called "friendship" family in West Seattle. He was connected to the couple through school.



“I really love it here because the people I am surrounded with,” said Malek.





But worry weighs on Malek's mind. That's because in June his exchange student visa is set to run out.



“I will be out of everything. No insurance. No housing. No school. Nothing, and we'll have to start on our own,” said Malek.



They also won’t be able to work or drive until they get a new immigration status. According to Malek, the students are applying for a temporary protective status. But even if they get that, they won’t have any money.



That’s why a former teacher of Malek and other students started to fundraise for the group. They’re hoping to raise $2,000 for each for the students to help them get a new apartment or a driver’s license.

Related links: Go Fund Me for Yemeni students in Washington

KING