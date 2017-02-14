Child care costs: a burden on Idaho families

High cost of child care

BOISE -- As many of you already know, child care costs a lot - so much that it can be equal to, or more, than in-state tuition at public universities and colleges in Idaho.

Child care is one of the biggest, if not the biggest, expenses families have to budget, and parents have to make critical choices when it comes to the care of their kids.

KTVB's Morgan Boydston spoke with families and experts across the Treasure Valley about why child care costs so much and whether there is any help out there for working parents. There are government programs in place that help some parents, but childcare experts say it's not enough.

Across the United States, many families fall in the "gap": They make too much to qualify for subsidies, but not enough to afford quality child care.

The Evanich family lives in Eagle and has two children under the age of 3 living with them full-time, as well as two others, ages 6 and 13, living with them part-time.

They have come up with a unique situation to avoid having to put their children in daycare since it is so unaffordable for them.

Both Brandi and her husband work full-time, but Brandi works nights and her husband works mornings. That way, one parent is always watching the two little ones and they can keep their budget in check.

"Especially when you have those times when it's pay for daycare or pay the power bill," Brandi Evanich said.

According to the national organization Child Care Aware', it costs about $7,400 a year for full-time center-based child care for an infant and roughly $6,500 a year for a 4-year-old. KTVB focused on center-based child care for this particular story, but in-home child care is also an option for parents and can be slightly more affordable.



Ashley Jackson, a working mom of two who lives in Boise, tells KTVB she and her husband have made it work without daycare as well.

"If my husband was working, it was to pay for daycare," Jackson said.

For the last six years, dad has stayed home while mom works full time.

"We felt like it was more beneficial for our children to be home with one parent than in a facility [where] we weren't sure what was happening," Jackson added.



Child care at a center for one infant takes up between 10 and 12 percent of a typical family's income each year. In addition, child care can be totally out of reach for low-wage workers or single parents.

"One of the reasons for this is child care businesses are private businesses," Executive Director of the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children (Idaho AEYC) Beth Oppenheimer said.

Because child care isn't a public institution, Oppenheimer says there aren't a whole lot of subsidies available. Therefore, the bulk of the cost has to go on the backs of parents.

"I understand the reasons that they're going up and I understand the costs, I get that. But that doesn't make it any easier for me to pay for that," Evanich added.

Experts say the main reason child care costs are so high is that there are strict regulations around group size, square footage, and lower child-to-adult ratios.

"It's really important for not only safety but for quality to have lower ratios for adults versus children," Oppenheimer told KTVB.

She says the toughest hurdle our country struggles with is finding a balance between regulations and making child care affordable for families.

Kimberly Amyx, owner of The Play Garden daycare in Boise, says she has to charge competitive rates in order to pay for necessities such as licensing, good teachers, and nutritious food.

"I look at the cost of the facility, the wages that I pay out, the menu that I serve and the supplies I need," Amyx added.

In the industry for nearly two decades, Amyx says: child care costs are rising. She attributes that in part to the increasing cost of living and inflation.

"It definitely takes more now than it did 20 years ago to make ends meet," Amyx said.

Sydney Leavitt and her husband are both attorneys who work full-time. They have to little girls: 4-year-old Charlotte and 2-year-old Caroline.

They pay middle market rates for preschool for their 4-year-old.

"Montessori School is based off the amount of time they're actually in the building and you pay by month," Sydney Leavitt said. "So we pay a set rate of $660 a month."

They also pay $560 a month for their 2-year-old to attend The Play Garden four days a week.

Thus, the Leavitts are spending nearly $15,000 a year for care for both their children - around what they would be paying for both children's tuition at a public college in Idaho. Tuition and fees for a full-time student at a public college in Idaho costs, on average, about $6,900 a year.

At this point, many of you might be asking: Is there any help out there?

In 2014 the Child Care and Development Block Grant Act was updated, which provides federal dollars to states for subsidies and quality care programs.

But experts say it isn't sufficient because many people are in the "gap" and middle-income families are struggling. They are earning too much to receive child care subsidies, but still struggle to pay for quality care.

Under that umbrella is the Idaho Child Care Program (ICCP) which is a state government program that can assist low-income, working families in paying for child care. ICCP pays for a portion of child care for those families based on factors such as income, the number of hours a parent works, and the size of the family.

So, are there any solutions to this issue?

Advocates are calling for increases in federal and state investment as well as more tax credits that could increase the affordability of child care.

Oppenheimer says, overall, this is a workforce issue; businesses should play a huge role in child care reform. She says local businesses in Idaho must step up if they want to have a qualified workforce.

"We can't go down this path anymore," Oppenheimer added.

Idaho is one of a handful of states that doesn't offer public preschool, therefore daycare providers are taking on that teaching burden. Advocates say if Idaho had a publicly-funded preschool system, it would relieve some of the costs that families have to bear.

There have been attempts in recent years to push forward legislation at the Statehouse on public-private partnerships for preschool. However, it hasn't gone anywhere yet.

