Firefighter's daughter killed after tree falls on Oregon Coast home

Zaylee Schlect, 8, was killed after a tree fell on her home in the community of Otis on the Central Oregon Coast. (Photo from GoFundMe account)

OTIS, Ore. -- A tree fell into a house Tuesday night, killing a 8-year-old Zaylee Schlecht, according to North Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

Crews were dispatched at 11:13 p.m. to a report of a tree that hand fallen onto a home, with a girl trapped inside. The home is located in Otis, on North Deerlane Drive.

Two adults and four children were inside the home. Zaylee was in a bedroom with another girl. No one else in the home was hurt.

"I felt bad because I had the kids in here last night, and I told that little girl, 'your sister is going to be ok'. But she's not." Pam Farrar told KGW in tears.

She heard the tree crash Tuesday night. Her home shook, and she heard people screaming to call 911, and a mom, crying that her baby was under the tree.

Farrar says she called 911, as did others. Firefighters arrived and tried to help Zaylee. She was rushed to a hospital, but died.

Zaylee is the daughter of Ryan Schlecht, who is a North Lincoln Fire and Rescue volunteer firefighter. He was not inside the home when the tree fell. He was working, and responded to the call.

“I know Ryan very well, he’s also my auto mechanic. And he’s done a lot of work. Already, there’s been a great outpouring, from school districts, sheriff’s office, and everyone else to get together and see what we can do to handle this,” said North Lincoln Fire & Rescue Captain Jim Kusz.

The American Red Cross was on the scene Wednesday morning helping the family. A GoFundMe account has been created to help with funeral costs.

The Lincoln County School District will have counselors available at Taft Elementary School, where Zaylee was a 3rd grade student, on Thursday.

KGW