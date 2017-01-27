Celebrate the Lunar New Year around the Puget Sound

Chinatown-International District (Photo: KING)

Celebration of the Lunar New Year will begin in Tacoma this weekend as local businesses prepare world-class cuisine, live performance and a slew of other festivities to commemorate the Year of the Red Rooster.

The Lincoln International Business District will host this year’s celebration on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. where events will convene around Yakima Avenue and South 38th Street.

Attendees can enjoy food from around the world as they watch lion dancers gambol through the streets.

Seattle residents can also enjoy festivities on Saturday and Sunday in the the Chinatown-International District. There will be traditional dragon and lion dances and a children's costume contest. A food walk will offer a variety of foods from local restaurants and is only $3.

The Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, is the most important holiday in Chinese communities and in ethnic communities around the world. Historically, it’s a time for farmers and agrarian workers to join their families and loved ones to bid the old year farewell and welcome the new.

