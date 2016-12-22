Cars parked in taxi zones getting towed in downtown Boise

If you're parking downtown on a weekend night in downtown Boise, make sure it's not in a taxi zone. (Photo: Dean Johnson/KTVB)

The city of Boise has opened up some coveted parking in downtown Boise. The section of Idaho Street between Capitol Boulevard and 8th Street is now home to nearly 30 parking spots.

For nearly 20 years a section of 8th and Idaho was a bus lane and taxi parking.

"When the buses moved into the multimodal center we incorporated some parking meter spaces," Boise Administrative Services Manager Craig Croner said.

However, the street is not only lined with cars, but with bright yellow signs too; that's because it's a taxi zone. What that means is from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, taxis are the only things allowed to park there. Something some patrons at nearby businesses learned the hard way.

"So for a good hour, hour and a half, the cops were out there and they had to tow quite a few cars," Mai Thai Bar Manager Leo Scotti said.

Usually parking is free on nights and weekends, which is why the city of Boise is asking people to read the signs.

"You need to be mindful of where you park at the times you park Friday and Saturday night just to make sure that you're not in a designated taxi zone," Croner said.

Croner added the city adopted these taxi zones to eliminate some confusion that was happening in downtown.

"What would happen is a taxicab would go in to get one fare. There would be confusion. There's the alcohol involved, altercations would ensue and so as a result the city made the decision to have designated taxi areas," Croner said.

The area along Idaho Street is the third taxi zone the city of Boise has established. The other two are located along Capitol Boulevard and the intersection of 6th and Main. It's something restaurants, like Mai Thai, are working to teach their patrons.

"I announced to the bar if anyone is parked out front of here make sure you get out there and move your car because it's going to get taken," Scotti said.

For the past few weeks, the Boise Police Department handed out warnings to people that had parked in that area. However, last weekend they started towing.

Copyright 2016 KTVB