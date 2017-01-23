Carport collapse sends Weiser man to the hospital

A Weiser man was trapped after his carport collapsed on top of him Sunday morning. (Photo: KTVB)

A Weiser man is in serious condition after a carport fell on top of him.

Weiser firefighters tell KTVB the collapse happened on the 800 block of W. Galloway Street around 10:30 Sunday morning. Rusty Christensen suffered a broken pelvis and leg in the collapse.

Firefighters say Christensen had gone out his front door to clean off the roof of his home, when witnesses say they heard a loud crash.

"He went outside slammed the door and 10 seconds later she heard a big bang, thud, and went out there and no more carport, and he was yelling and screaming underneath," Weiser Fire Chief Kerry Nyce said.

A woman inside the home at the time of the collapse called 911. It took firefighters nearly an hour to get Christensen out from underneath the rubble.

"We used chainsaws, air bags, Jaws of Life and made a port hole and started pealing back the roofing and the plywood and cutting the rafters and finally got him out," Nyce said.

Nyce added the incident could have been much worse had a barbecue not been there to help support some of the carport.

"The barbecue probably saved his life because it created a void for his chest and his head, had it not been there, it probably would have crushed him all," Nyce said.

KTVB