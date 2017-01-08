Carport collapse leads to gas leak and fire in Boise

(Photo: Tyson White/KTVB)

Fire broke out Sunday afternoon at a Boise mobile home park, after a carport collapsed onto a gas meter.

Boise firefighters responded to a report of a gas leak at about 12:45 p.m. on Palm Drive, off of Five Mile Road between Fairview and Ustick.

Boise Fire Dept. Battalion Chief James Gross said the gas meter was broken off at the base, leaving firefighters with no way to shut off the gas and stop a leak.

"It took two hours of us protecting the structure from burning down to get the gas company in to dig up the line and pinch it off from both directions," Gross said.

Firefighters were able to get the house fire under control quickly.

The house is a total loss, but no one was injured in the fire.

Gross says the Boise Fire Dept. has seen a lot of carports collapse because of wet, heavy snow in the last few days.

