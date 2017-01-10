Carport at Boise apartment complex collapses

The City of Boise has posted a demolition order on the collapsed carport. (Photo: Mary Kienzle/KTVB)

The Boise Fire Department was called to an apartment complex off of State Street this morning after a carport collapsed on several vehicles. Snow on the roof is blamed for the collapse.

Fire officials tweeted that the collapse happened around 10 a.m. at Wedge Wood Manor at 1155 N. Arthur Street. Two fire trucks and two engines responded.

No one was injured, but several vehicles were damaged.

The City of Boise has posted a demolition order on the collapsed carport.

An inspector said the carport is not safe and could collapse further, damaging the nearby apartments. Residents have been warned that they might want to leave their homes.





Loading... Several cars were damaged when the carport collapsed on them. Mary Kienzle/KTVB

Several cars were damaged when the carport collapsed on them. Mary Kienzle/KTVB

Several cars were damaged when the carport collapsed on them. Mary Kienzle/KTVB

The City of Boise has posted a demolition order on the carport, deeming it unsafe. Mary Kienzle/KTVB

Several cars were damaged when the carport collapsed on them. Mary Kienzle/KTVB

The City of Boise has posted a demolition order on the collapsed carport. Mary Kienzle/KTVB









of Autoplay Pause Show Thumbnails Show Captions

Copyright 2016 KTVB