SALEM, Ore. -- A car came crashing through the wall of a home late Monday night, killing a woman inside.
It appeared to be the garage of the home at Southeast Sussex Avenue and Volcano Street where the car landed after coming down a fairly steep street. Others inside the home were uninjured.
Arriving emergency crews could not save the woman. The driver remained at the scene.
Further details were not available.
KGW
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs