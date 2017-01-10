NWCN
Salem woman killed by car crashing into home

Woman Killed when Driver Slams into her House

Tim Gordon , KGW 8:21 AM. PST January 10, 2017

SALEM, Ore. -- A car came crashing through the wall of a home late Monday night, killing a woman inside.

It appeared to be the garage of the home at Southeast Sussex Avenue and Volcano Street where the car landed after coming down a fairly steep street. Others inside the home were uninjured. 

Arriving emergency crews could not save the woman. The driver remained at the scene.

Further details were not available.

