Hole in brick wall of home where car crashed through.

SALEM, Ore. -- A car came crashing through the wall of a home late Monday night, killing a woman inside.

It appeared to be the garage of the home at Southeast Sussex Avenue and Volcano Street where the car landed after coming down a fairly steep street. Others inside the home were uninjured.

Arriving emergency crews could not save the woman. The driver remained at the scene.

Further details were not available.

