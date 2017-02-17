Speeding bill headed to Idaho Senate

Legislation allowing drivers to speed while passing other vehicles on some highways faced few road bumps getting out of the Idaho House.

House members voted 60-5 Friday to allow drivers to go 15 mph over the speed limit while passing fellow drivers on two-lane highways. The bill would only apply to roads with a 55 mph speed zone or higher. Drivers still would not be allowed to speed while passing on freeways.

Rep. Lance Clow, a Republican from Twin Falls, says his measure has received mostly positive feedback from law enforcement agencies.

HB 132 now goes to the Senate for approval.

Associated Press