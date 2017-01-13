Rep. Scott speaks out after legislative punishment

Republican Idaho Rep. Heather Scott addressed the media on Friday - the day after a a rarely used legislative punishment was levied against her. (Photo: Mary Kienzle/KTVB)

BOISE - Republican Idaho Rep. Heather Scott addressed the media on Friday - the day after a a rarely used legislative punishment was levied against her.

Scott was stripped of her committee assignments Thursday because of a controversial comment.

Rep. Christy Perry says Scott made a comment to another female lawmaker that she deemed very offensive: that women only move up in the Legislature by trading sexual favors.

RELATED: Northern Idaho lawmaker stripped of committee assignments

Scott says she expressed a legitimate concern, and doesn't regret what she said.

"Maybe the way I said it, could have been framed better, but no. It is the appearance from citizens on the outside - and I'm not afraid to speak for the citizens."

Scott says she never intended to offend anyone.

She tells us the letter Perry wrote to House Speaker Scott Bedke was not true, and she is seeking legal guidance.

KTVB